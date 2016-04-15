LAHORE - Pakistan Wapda clinched the DCO Lahore 24th National Karate Championship here at Wapda Sports Complex on Thursday.

Wapda players won eight gold medals, one silver and 180 points to top the medals table while Pakistan Army secured second position with one gold, two sliver, four bronze medals and 115 points. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa bagged the third position wit one gold, one silver, two bronze medals and 45 points. Baluchistan earned the fourth with 45 points, Sindh got sixth with 35 points, Railways were on seventh with 20 points, Punjab on eight with 15 points, Fata on ninth 9th and Islamabad on 10th position.

In below 60kg, Zafar Iqbal from Wapda won gold, Waqar Khan of Railway earned silver, Abu Zar Naseer of Police and Shahbaz Khan of Sindh won bronze medal. In below 67kg, Naseer Ahmad of Wapda bagged gold, Saweel Fayyaz of Punjab silver, M Shoaib of Army and Israr Ahmad of KP bronze medals.

In below 75kg, Shouket Ali of Wapda grabbed gold, Faheem Haider of Army silver, Abdul Rehman police and Hamid Bakhtyiar Sindh bronze medals.

In below 84kg, Baz Muhammad of Wapda clinched gold, Imtiaz Ahmed of Army silver while Shafiq Ur Rehman of Fata and Hameed Siddiqi of Baluchistan bronze medals. In above 84kg, M Ramzan of Wapda secured gold, Omeed Ullah of Baluchistan silver while Adnan Akram of Army and Aqeel Ahmed Jamil of Police bronze medals. In team kumite, Wapda won gold medal, Army earned silver medal while Baluchistan and KP got bronze medals.

At the concluding ceremony, Pakistan Karate Federation (PKF) president M Jahngeer was chief guest while District Sports Officer Tanveer Abbas Shah, PKF and provisional associations’ officials were also present there.