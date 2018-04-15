Share:

MUZAFFARABAD : As many as eight new members were inducted in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) cabinet on Saturday. According to details, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider has inducted eight new members into the cabinet.

President Azad Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan administered oath to the newly inducted ministers at the Aiwan-e-Sadar in Muzaffarabad.

The new ministers inducted in the Azad Kashmir cabinet were Raja Naseer, Yasin Gulshan, Raja Siddique, Javed Akhtar, Ahmed Raza Qadri, Masood Khalid, Chaudhry Ishaq and Waqar Ahmed Noor.

Prime Minister Azad Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider and members of AJK legislative assembly were present at the oath taking ceremony.