RAWALPINDI: Police arrested key accused involved in killing of a schoolgirl and injuring four others from Kotli Sattian.

The accused were identified as Kashif Javed and Moheen, residents of Kotli Sattian. The accused also wounded four other girls during a brazen armed attack on a vehicle carrying schoolgirls.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Rawalpindi Muhammad Bin Ashraf disclosed this at a press briefing at his office on Saturday. He was flanked by SP Potohar Division Syed Ali, ASP Kotli Sattian Circle, SHOs of Police Stations Kahuta and Kotli Sattian and experts of IT Lab.

Addressing the press conference, SSP (Operations) Muhammad Bin Ashraf said the two accused tried to kidnap a female student namely Areeba Qadir who was returning home with other fellow girls from a handicraft school in a Suzuki carry van on 12/4/2018 at Kotli Sattian. He said Areeba was student in the Government Girls High School Kotli Sattian.

He said upon showing resistance, Kashif opened firing at on Areeba and other girls with a pistol. As a result, Areeba sustained fatal bullet injuries and died while Halima Iqbal, Aiman and Aleesha got injured and were shifted to hospital for medical treatment by Rescue 1122. After committing the crime, the SSP said attackers managed escape from the crime scene.

Kotli Sattian police lodged a case against attackers under sections 302/324/365/511/34 of PPC and 7 Anti Terrorism Act and begun investigation, he added. Acting City Police Officer (CPO) Afzaal Kauser took serious notice of the barbaric incident and ordered police to arrest the killers. For this, CPO also constituted a special police team comprised of SSP (Operations), SP Potohar Division Syed Ali, SHOs of Police Stations Kotli And Kahuta tasking them to arrest the attackers.

After tracing the location of the accused by using technology, the police team raided a hideout and arrested the killers and shifted them to police station. The weapon used in the murder was also recovered, he said.

Similarly, SSP (Operations) Muhammad Bin Ashraf informed that police also solved mystery of female teacher Nazir Karim by apprehending two out of three killers.

He said the arrested killers also confessed their involvement in more than 15 crimes they had committed in limits of Police Stations Pirwadhai, New Town and others.

A source disclosed to The Nation that SP Potohar Division Syed Ali had played a key role in tracing out and arresting the killers of schoolgirl.

Replying to queries of media men, SSP said the two killers involved in launching armed attack on a school van have no link with any political party.

He said that police are making hectic efforts to control street crime and to trace out the gang of dacoits involved in mugging a jewellery shop in the area of Police Station RA Bazaar. “The police force is facing shortage of officers and cops across the province,” he responded to another query.–Israr Ahmad

Announcement of first NCSW literary award soon

ISLAMABAD: The National Commission on the Status of Women will soon announce its first “NCSW Literary Award 2018” for young women writers to encourage them for promoting women’s rights through their creative writings.

Two awards will be given to the best submissions, one in Urdu language and the other in a provincial language of the country.

Decision for the award will be made by a selection committee appointed by NCSW. Decision of the committee will be final. Winner will get a monetary prize and their work will be published by NCSW.–APP

An official said that a large number of women from across the country submitted works of fiction in the form of collection of short stories and novel. Only unpublished original work will be accepted.



