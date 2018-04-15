Share:

SADIQABAD- Local land mafia is now all set to grab a private property after occupying a state owned land at Taj Chowk.

It has been learnt that suspects including Gohar Abbas and Akhtar Abbas owned a plot no. 15 at Taj Chowk beside a piece of land property of Revenue Department. They grabbed the land owned by the revenue department by constructing a boundary wall on it, causing a loss of millions of rupees to the state treasury. Locals flayed the revenue department authorities for turning a blind to the grave situation despite repeated complaints. They told The Nation that negligence of the revenue officials to the issue had made the suspects bold enough to occupy another plot no. 6 with alleged backing of a man namely Babar Pathan. The attempt, however, was foiled by the City police. Locals demanded the Rahim Yar Khan deputy commissioner take immediate notice of the situation and deal the suspects with sternly.

THEFT

Unidentified thieves swept the house of a retired railway police official. Liaqat Ali, resident of Arif Town told Sadiqabad City police that he along with his family went to attend the wedding ceremony of a relative in Minthar. In their absence, thieves broke into the house and made off with two batteries, a UPS, gold jewellery and other valuables. The police registered a case and launched investigation.

FIRE

Household goods worth hundreds of thousands of rupees were gutted after a fire broke out in a wedding ceremony during a firework display at Daftoh village. The fire erupted at the house of a labourer namely Imam Deen.