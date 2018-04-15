Share:

MIRPUR (AJK)-The AJK Tourism Department planned a three-day summer tourism festival from April 27 to promote tourism and ancient Kashmiri cultural heritage.

The festival to be held here in Mirpur will be inaugurated by AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider. The formal inaugural ceremony will be held at Asifa Bhutto Park.

This was disclosed in a meeting of the District Administration chaired by Deputy Commissioner Sardar Adnan Khurshid.

Officials of various nation-building institutions including the AJK Tourism Department Tariq Malik, ADC (G] Raja Farooq Akram, Director Horticulture MDA Mirza Kaleem, Mirpur Divisional Director Information PID Javed Malik and the notables attended the meeting held to review arrangements of the festival.

Horse n cattle show, trade exhibition of homemade products including the Kashmiri handicrafts, cultural show depicting Kashmiri folk songs, besides national songs, book festival, exhibition of the pictures, depicting the Indian brutalities and human rights violations by the occupying forces in occupied Kashmir, marathon race, mystic poetry, boating, cricket and football matches besides the local supports, will be the main features of the grand festival.

Horse race at Lehri ground in outskirt of Mirpur city would be one of the mega events of the festival.

Various committees to design and manage the events were constituted in the meeting which will give final touches to the holding of the festival in a befitting manner.

Addressing the meeting, DC Adnan Khurshid said that there would be free entry of the masses to all events of the festival.

It is aimed at to provide an environment of healthy entertainment and recreation to the children and families from all over AJK besides the adjoining parts of the district with prime focus to encourage and promote tourism.