SADIQABAD-The bench and bar are two wheels of a chariot as their abreast movement speed up dispensation of justice.

It was stated by RY Khan District and Sessions Judge (DSJ) Raja Arshad during an address to a reception ceremony held in his honour at bar room of Sadiqabad Tehsil Bar Association (TBA) here the other day.

He asserted that cooperation between judges and lawyers was vital to ensure swift provision of justice to the public. “We shall make all possible efforts to provide relief to the people of RY Khan district,” he reiterated. He vowed to meet the Lahore High Court (LHC) chief justice to apprise him of the problems being faced by the local lawyer community.

Additional District and Sessions Judges including Akhtar Kalyar, Jahangir Ali and Asif Sial and TBA President Jam Lal Bakhsh Valana were present on the occasion. Addressing the ceremony, TBA President Jam Lal Bakhsh Valana said that a judicial complex in Sadiqabad was constructed about six years ago at a cost of millions of rupees. “But no place could have been allotted so far for the chambers of lawyers at the judicial complex,” he regretted. DSJ Raja Arshad assured the lawyers of a solution to the issue. Later, Raja Arshad visited District and Sessions Court and listened to the problems of litigants.

CONDOLENCE REFERENCE

The Sadiqabad All Mills Association (SAMA) held a condolence reference over death of its senior member Rana Ikraamul Haq here. Speaking on the occasion, Ch Munir Ahmed expressed his grief on behalf of his association over the sad demise of Rana Ikraam and offered deep condolences to the bereaved family.

He highlighted services of the deceased and prayed for rest of the departed soul in eternal peace. “Rana Ikraam was a man of principles and of high morality. His services for the people of his area spanned over 30 years. The loss caused by his death would not be fulfilled till ages,” he said.