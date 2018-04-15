Share:

ISLAMABAD: - CDNS is all set to launch Overseas Pakistanis Savings Certificates (“OPSCs”) after a

formal nod from Dr Miftah Ismail, Adviser to the Prime Minister for Finance, Economic Affairs and Revenue to appoint manager to issue (“MTI”). A pre-bid conference for all the banks is being organised at a hotel of Karachi on Thursday, 19th April. OPSCs shall be issued offshore only, in US$ and PKR denominations, to non-resident Pakistanis which will provide them an opportunity to invest in risk free government securities besides improving foreign exchange reserves of government of Pakistan.–PR