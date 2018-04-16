Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chichawatni’s 8 year old Noor Fatima was neither raped nor set on fire rather she was affected from a packet of firecracker which she bought from a shop, Punjab Police informed the top court.

In pursuance of the top court’s order, the Punjab Police on Saturday submitted its report claiming that the allegations of the minor girl being set ablaze after rape are false.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar had on April 12 taken a suo motu notice of the incident.

The report states that the evidence collected by investigation officer also reflects that Noor Fatima died due to burning by the fire and during the course of investigation, it is found that initially the case was registered by the complainant about the occurrence of murder of his niece Noor Fatima.

But later on the complainant alleged that the death was caused by rape and subsequently murdered by setting her on fire by unidentified persons, the report stated.

“However, the postmortem report, circumstantial evidence and statement of several people negate the allegation of commission of rape,” the report claimed.

“The report of Punjab Forensic Science Agency clearly indicates that no semen has been detected on the articles,” it added.

“It is being ensured that the investigation of this case is carried purely on merit in the light of the material evidence, medical/postmortem report, Forensic Science Agency reports, circumstantial evidence and other proofs during the investigation that deceased Fatima has died due to burning of fireworks.”

The report stated that during investigation this fact came into notice that deceased Fatima took 10 rupees from her house and went to the shop from where she purchased one packet of firecracker and three toffees, adding that after about five to seven minutes this incident took place, the report claimed.

“The result of chemical report of the clothes and shoes of the deceased is still awaited,” it however contended.

“Under the circumstances, prima-facie it is found that no rape has been committed according to the material and circumstantial evidences available on record up till now. However, all-out efforts are being made to collect as much evidence as possible to reach a definite conclusion and ensure that the investigation of this case is finalised purely on merit,” the report of the police stated.

It added that on March 10 a special team was constituted headed by Superintendent of Police Investigations Sahiwal Naveed Irshad and comprising six other police officials.

During the investigation statement of 19 persons including medical officers and Rescue 1122 team were recorded and the examination of site where the incident occurred was also carried out.

The postmortem has also been conducted by a lady doctor at THQ Chichawatni.

The report states that the expert opinion about the cause of death is shock and dry heat burn; however, the final opinion will be formed after complete report of autopsy as DNA test result of some membranes of organ is yet to be received.

According to the report, the Forensic Science Agency in its report said that no seminal material was detected on the articles, which were taken from the spot of occurrence.

Likewise, it stated, no ante-mortem injury was seen and hyoid bone is also intact.

The Punjab Police report also highlighted the ‘efforts’ of Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Shareef and stated that he also took notice of the incident and constituted a special team comprising police officials, representatives from Home Department and Forensic Science Agency.

The report stated that investigation of this case is being carried out from all points of view by the special teams constituted by District Police Officer (DPO) Sahiwal and Punjab chief minister.

“The investigation of the case continues and the team will reach the final conclusion after the medical experts give their final opinion in the light of PFSA reports.”