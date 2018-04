Share:

The two-day Urs of Syed Faqeer Muhammad Choorahi began at Choora Sharif (Attock) on Saturday with Pir Kabir Ali Shah washing the spiritual leader’s shrine and laying a floral wreath on it. The concluding session will be presided over by Pir Kabir Ali on Sunday which will be participated in by religious leaders, mashaikhs and people from various walks of life. A large number of followers of the spiritual seat are participating in the annual event.