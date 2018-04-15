Share:

KARACHI - The Supreme Court on Saturday directed the authorities to clean sewerage lines across the city before the first spell of monsoon rains begins.

A two-judge bench consisting of Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Faisal Arab was hearing a case concerning Sindh's water and sewerage problems at the Supreme Court's Karachi registry. During the hearing, Justice Sajjad remarked, “If sewers are not cleaned before the first spell of rains, people will suffer greatly.”

Additional Advocate-General of Sindh Sarwar Khan informed the bench that on the orders of the Sindh Water Commission, measures, including cleaning of sewers, has been taken. To this, Justice Arab responded, “It’s shameful that work has just been started.”

“You should have started work on your own,” he added.

The two-judge bench further remarked, “Monsoon season is right here us, when will the work be completed?”

Stating that clean water is a basic necessity of life, Justice Arab said, “People should be provided with clean water.”

Meanwhile, Petitioner Advocate Shahab Usto informed the bench that four big drains in the metropolis are being cleaned. “There are 30 big and 500 small drains in Karachi,” he said.

“The Sindh government is allocating Rs500 million for cleaning drains across the city,” the petitioner advocate added.

The court while directing that a progress report be submitted, adjourned the hearing of the case till May 5.