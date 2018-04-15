Share:

KARACHI - City Mayor Wasim Akhtar said on Saturday that Karachi offers vast opportunities for trade and investment because it is a city of nearly 30 million people.

Being the most important city of Pakistan and having the largest port of the country, Karachi provides a trade corridor to Central Asian Republics and other countries of the region, the mayor expressed these views during a meeting with Sri Lankan Federal Minister for Town Planning and Environment Abdul Rauf Hakimki. Karachi and Sri Lankan city of Potalum are close to each other; therefore, they have been declared twin cities, he said.

The Sri Lankan delegation also included Mayor of Potalum Abdul Bais, MNA Muhammad Suleman and MPA Naeemullah. They called on the Karachi mayor on Saturday noon. City Council parliamentary leader Aslam Shah Afridi, Land Committee Chairman Arshad Hassan, Director (Technical) SM Shakaib and others were also present at the meeting.

The city mayor welcomed the Sri Lankan delegation and said that this visit would further strengthen relations between the two countries and create more opportunities for people of Pakistan and Sri Lanka. He said that Karachi too faced terrorism like Sri Lanka in the past, but economic and trade activities got a boost after restoration of law and order in the Sindh capital.

The Sri Lankan federal minister said he brought the message of love, friendship and brotherhood from people of Sri Lanka and he believed that relations between two countries would grow further in the coming years.

The mayor of Potalum said that people of his city have sent good wishes for Karachi.

The mayor of Karachi said various projects were being executed to improve the city's infrastructure and these projects would benefit people of Karachi. He said Karachi was the economic hub of Pakistan and “we are continuously working on its rehabilitation and progress. People have given us their votes so that their problems are solved and we are working on different projects to achieve this target.”

He said besides carrying out development projects, their monitoring was being ensured so that these projects benefit the residents of Karachi fully.

Later, the mayor of Karachi gave a souvenir to the Sri Lankan federal minister on behalf of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC).