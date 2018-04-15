Share:

Late stumble costs Henderson in Hawaii

LOS ANGELES - A late stumble left Brooke Henderson clinging to a one-shot lead Friday at the LPGA Tour Lotte Championship in Hawaii, as she headed into this weekend's final round. The talented 20-year-old from Canada had looked poised to take a comfortable four-shot cushion into Saturday's fourth round after a battling display on the par-72 course. But Henderson's round came unstuck with a double-bogey on the par-three 16th, followed by a bogey on 18 to turn what had looked like being a solid two-under-par score into a one-over 73. The closing hole slip-up left Henderson on nine under for the tournament, giving encouragement to a crowded field behind her who are all within striking distance. American Mo Martin was one off the pace after a third round 72 left her at eight under.–AFP

Higa stripped of WBC title for being overweight

TOKYO - Japan's Daigo Higa, aiming to break the national record for consecutive knockouts, was stripped Saturday of his World Boxing Council flyweight belt for being overweight on the eve of his title defence, local media said. The 22-year-old boxer was scheduled to fight Cristofer Rosales of Nicaragua on Sunday in Yokohama about two months after equalling the national record of 15 straight wins by knockout. But Higa weighed in at 51.7 kilogrammes (114 pounds), exceeding the flyweight limit by 900 grammes (32 ounces), local media said, adding that he is the first Japanese champion to be stripped of the title because of a weight issue. Despite the setback, however, Higa may be able to fight on Sunday after measuring his weight again and could still get the consecutive knockout wins record.–AFP

Trainer Roach 'hurt' by Pacquiao snub

LOS ANGELES - Filipino boxing star Manny Pacquiao has split with long-time trainer Freddie Roach, the veteran ring guru confirmed on Friday. In a brief statement, Roach said his 15-year association with former world champion Pacquiao had been terminated ahead of the 39-year-old fighter's upcoming world title fight with Lucas Matthyse. Roach said he wished Pacquiao well for the future but admitted he had been "hurt" after learning of the Filipino's decision to axe him indirectly. "Manny and I had a great run for 15 years -- longer than most marriages and certainly a rarity for boxing," Roach said. "I wouldn't trade any of it. I would be lying if I didn't say I wasn't hurt that he didn't contact me personally about his decision, but the great times we enjoyed together far outweigh that."–AFP

Buffon a 'role model for 20 years'

MILAN - Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri has defended Gianluigi Buffon and labelled him "a role model for over 20 years" after the goalkeeper saw red against Champions League conquerors Real Madrid for a furious rant at the referee. Buffon was sent off in the final minute of the quarter-final, second leg in Madrid after confronting English referee Michael Oliver over his decision to award the hosts a penalty in time added-on. The 40-year-old Juventus captain has come under fire for a post-match rant in which he called Oliver "a murderer" with "a rubbish bin" in place of a heart. But Allegri said Buffon's outburst was "understandable" after Oliver "slightly lost his way" in a tense finale. "For over 20 years, Gianluigi Buffon has been a role model both on and off the pitch," Allegri said.–AFP

Big wins for Army, ZTBL

ISLAMABAD – Army thrashed OGDCL by 10 wickets in the Patrons Trophy Grade-II 2017-18 Round Five match Saturday. Army achieved the72 runs target without losing a wicket. Abdullah made 46 and Tanvir 23. Earlier, OGDCL resumed their second innings at overnight score of 224-8 and could add just 8 runs to the total as they were bowled out for 232. Waqar Khan made unbeaten 66. Muzaffar Iqbal captured 5 for 71 and took 13 wickets in the match. At Pindi Stadium, ZTBL hammered CDA by massive 304 runs. CDA were bowled out for 168 in 40.5 overs. Touseef Babar made 42. M Ali took 5-41. Hamza Nadeem and Saad Nasim took two wickets each. Earlier, ZTBL resumed their second innings at 93-2 and declared their innings at 210-3. Shakeel Ansar scored unbeaten 101. Azam Khan took 2 for 34.–Staff Reporter