KASUR-Kot Radha Kishan police arrested a man and accomplices for allegedly killing his wife over a property issue at Kachiyan Lainaan here the other day.

Manzoor Ahmed dialled police help line number 15 and complained that some unidentified motorcyclists shot dead his wife Kiran. Kot Radha Kishan Station House Officer Sardar Hussain reached the spot and during investigation, Manzoor was found guilty of the crime. He owned the pistol which had been used in murder of his wife. Police arrested him and interrogated him. He confessed to the crime, saying his wife owned a piece of land. He added that he used to force her to sell it which she always refused. Police also arrested three of his accomplices and launched further investigation.

INJURED

Two persons including a minor child were injured in two firing incidents. Danish Ali, 10, son of Asif Ali was at the roof of his house when a bullet came from unknown direction and pierced his body. He sustained injuries and was shifted to Kasur District Headquarters Hospital.

In anther incident, suspects including Asif and Arif Dogar shot at and injured a cart vendor Imran. Ellahabad police were investigating.

On the other hand, three persons including a woman and a minor child were injured in two different traffic accidents here. Rani, wife of Fazalul Haq, and her two-year-old son Ali Raza were injured after the car they were travelling in collided head-on with a motorcycle rickshaw near Sheikham, Sarai Mughal. They were rushed to Pattoki Hospital for treatment. In another incident, a motorcyclist namely Sabir Ali was injured after being hit by a car near Jago Wala, Pattoki.

CITIZENS DEPRIVED OF CASH

Dacoits intercepted citizens, pointing guns at them and robbed them of cash worth hundreds of thousands of rupees here the other day.

According to police sources, two dacoits robbed motorcyclist Abdur Rauf and Umar Farooq of cash amounting to Rs150,000. In another incident, two dacoits pointed guns at a motorcyclist namely Sabir Ali and deprived him of Rs50,000. Local police were investigating.