Rawalpindi - Rawalpindi Arts Council arranged Mehfil Hussan-e-Qirat and Miraj-un-Nabi Conference in collaboration with International Qirat Research Academy to observe Shab-e-Miraj, RAC Spokesman informed The Nation on Saturday.

Renowned Qari Muhammad Saleem Naeemi, Chairman Iqra Qari Muhammad Zeeshan Haider and Qari Muhammad Farooq recited verses from the Holy Quran. Professor Syed Asad Ali and Sheikh Waqas presented naat while Allama Professor Zaheeer Abbas Qadri and Allama Muhammad Shoab Mustafai addressed on the importance of Shab-e-Miraj. Director RAC Waqar Ahmed welcomed the distinguished guests and thanked for cooperation.