Share:

FAISALABAD-Irfan Siddiqui, Adviser to Prime Minister on National History and Literary Heritage has said the final authority for deciding about the eligibility and disqualification of popular political leaders rests with the people.

“People are final authority for deciding about the eligibility or disqualification of popular political leaders. Attempts for snatching these powers from the people have never met success in the past, nor will succeed in the future”, he said this while addressing two-day calligraphy exhibition and later talking to media men here Saturday.

He underlined the caretaker government cannot influence the elections. In 2013 the caretaker Prime Minister and caretaker chief ministers were proposed by the PPP but the party had to suffer crushing defeat in the elections and PML-N emerged victorious.

He remarked that all bids to block the people opinion will be doomed to failure because “vote ko izzat do” (sanctity of vote) slogan has become now a popular slogan.

He observed that 40 years back, a popular political leader was hanged. He is lying in the grave but he could not be disqualified, he pointed out.

What credibility of fair, free and impartial polls will be left after showing the door to the most popular leader of the time out of electoral field, he questioned.

CONSTABLE SHOT DEAD

Unidentified armed men gunned down a police constable here on Saturday.

Police said that unidentified culprits opened indiscriminate fire on police constable on Sargodha Road. The cop was killed on the spot and the assailants fled the scene after committing the murder.

The body was shifted to hospital for postmortem.

Police said that the incident seems to be outcome of personal enmity. However, a case has been registered into the incident and investigation was in progress.

Meanwhile, the tortured dead body of a woman was found from Dajkot area here on Saturday.

According to police sources, the dead body of 55-year-old woman identified Musrat Bibi was recovered from Dajkot. Heirs of the deceased alleged that she was killed by unidentified men.

Police shifted the dead body to hospital for autopsy.