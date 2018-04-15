Share:

ISLAMABAD - Following the situation in Syria with grave concern, Pakistan called on all sides to refrain from actions inconsistent with the UN Charter.

Pakistan condemns the use of chemical weapons anywhere by anyone. It is important to establish facts through urgent and transparent investigations by the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), said a press release issued here by the Foreign Office on Saturday.

"We call upon all parties to strive for an agreement within the OPCW framework and extend full support to the organisation," the press release said.

"At this time our thoughts are with the people of Syria who have suffered as a result of ongoing turmoil in that country. We hope that all parties will work to find an urgent solution to end the suffering of the Syrian people," the press release added.