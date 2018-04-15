Share:

Rawalpindi - There is an immense potential for joint promotion of tourism between Tajikistan and Pakistan being the sharers of many common cultural values of Muslim Brotherhood.

Pakistan Tourism and Development Corporation (PTDC) Managing Director Chaudhry Abdul Ghafoor Khan said this during a meeting with Ambassador of Tajikistan Sherali Jononov here on Saturday.

He said that tourist flow between Pakistan and Tajikistan can be further enhanced by promoting each other’s tourism destinations among nationals of both countries.

He further added that Pakistan is completely safe and secure tourism destination for tourists from all over the world. We have opened our doors for the tourists from around the world to come and enjoy our hospitality, see and believe that we have the most of nature blessed treasures spread all over Pakistan from Khunjerab to Karachi.

PTDC and Tajikistan National Tourism Organisation may enter into an agreement on mutual cooperation, in which the articles for possible areas of joint tourism promotion will be added.

He said that being one of the most blessed tourism destinations of the World, Pakistan can truly be a most favourite destination for Tajik nationals.

MD PTDC told that recommendations have been conveyed to authorities for permission request of Tajik Airlines to operate direct flights from Pakistan to Dushanbe.

Ambassador of Tajikistan Jononov Sherali appreciated the gesture of goodwill provided by the PTDC during visit of a high-level delegation from Tajikistan last week, which has been largely appreciated by Tajik government. He added that to strengthen the tourism relations between Pakistan and Tajikistan, an establishment of a working group on tourism is already under consideration. Flight operations will be started shortly once approval is received. He said that signing an MoU on tourism cooperation will definitely increase tourist flow between the two brotherly countries. He invited Managing Director PTDC to visit Tajikistan and experience the development and environment maintained by Tajikistan. The visit of MD to Tajikistan is expected to commence later this month.