rawalpindi: Police foiled a terrorist attack attempt and seized two suicide vests, hand grenades, weapons, ball bearings and fuse from the green belt in sector G-14, informed sources.

Bomb Disposal Squad defused the suicide vests and hand grenades, they said. A case has been registered against unknown persons with Police Station (PS) Golra. According to sources, some locals informed police about the presence of suspicious bags at the green area by unknown men. A heavy contingent of police headed by SHO PS Golra rushed to the scene and found two suicide vests, 5 hand grenades, 2 pistols with 106 bullets, ball bearings and a fuse from the bags.–Staff Reporter

A team of BDS was immediately called to reach the spot and defuse the suicide vests and hand grenades. Later on, SSP Operations Islamabad Najib ur Rehman Bagvi also visited the site and interviewed some eyewitnesses, sources added.

Abrar Ahmed, police spokesman, when contacted, confirmed that police have recovered explosives, hand grenades and weapons from unattended bags at in G-14.

Meanwhile, Islamabad Saddar Zone Police has arrested 2582 outlaws during the last five months and recovered looted items and cars worth over Rs.80 million from them, said ASP Saad Aziz.

Following directions of Inspector General of Police Dr. Sultan Azam Temuri and Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Najeeb ur Rehman Bugvi, he said that Saddar Zone police traced cases of dacoities and theft besides arresting a total of 2582 accused involved in other criminal cases.

He said that community policing is being focused by Saddar Zone police following vision of IGP Sultan Azam Temuri and the gap between police and public would be reduced. He said that several steps have been taken to promote friendly policing and his doors are always open for citizens. Sub-Divisional Police Officers, Station House Officers of Police Station in the respective area and representatives were also present on the occasion.

ASP said that police recovered looted valuables worth Rs. 80 million, from their possession. Giving the details about the recovery from PS Karachi Company bike No, CL-415, YN-401, VL-068,AGR-686, AGQ-428,SQ-141, CM-232, ADM-508, FP-504, ADQ-978, VL-676, RIM-1235, LHS-2487, RIL-6625, LEL-9258.

Ramana police station police teams recovered ATR-758, APF-18, ATL-847, APF, BQ-547, XN-356, RLB-7979, YR-997, ALN-821, RIK-8206, XN-886, AHP-977, ARP-989, AQL-520 and AKN-877

Golra police recovered LL-395, XM-749 while Margalla police recovered 03 cars and bike registrations numbers ER-221, RIL-8351, RIL-9811, AR-165, MNN-2339, RIM-5825 .

Shalimar police recovered 03 cars, and bike registrations numbers ALN-80, AHP-360, RIV-7312, and Tarnol police recovered bike registrations numbers GTL7779, RIK-9623, MNL-2158, IDE-4124, IDE-5379 and XN-238

The vehicles and other valuables were recovered to their actual owners. The people appreciated performance of Saddar Zone police which recovered valuables worth millions of rupees under supervision of SP (Saddar) Amir Khan Niazi and returned it to them.

SP (Saddar) thanked the citizens for their cooperation with police and said that the police officials would be forwarded to IGP and SSP for cash awards and commendation certificates by their offices.