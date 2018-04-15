Share:

SADIQABAD-The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has begun a mass-contact campaign in Southern Punjab on the special directives of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. “It will certainly bear positive results in the next general election.”

This was stated by local PPP leader Khawar Bajwa during an address to the party workers during a corner meeting at Bangla Minthar here the other day.

He said that the mass contact campaign aimed at reorganising the party at grass root level. “The PPP is the only party which has always paid attention to the voice of the poor and the deprived segments of the society. It has always strived for the supremacy of the Parliament,” he maintained.

He added that the public had rejected the politics of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N). He also claimed that nation could no longer be fooled and the PPP would emerge as the largest party in the upcoming polls. “Bilawal Bhutto will become next prime minister of Pakistan after the next general election,” he claimed.

Local PPP office-bearers including Faiz Ahmed, Jahangir, Kashif, Mian Hammad, Ansar Chattha and others were present on the occasion.

INJURED

Three persons including a woman were injured in collision between a tractor-trolley and van on Chandrami Road. According to rescue sources, a tractor-trolley was heading towards Rahim Yar Khan on Chandrami Road. A passenger van coming from the opposite direction collided with the tractor-trolley head-on. Resultantly, three persons including a woman sustained severe injuries. Rescue 1122 reached the spot and shifted the injured to the nearest hospital for treatment.