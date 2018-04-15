Share:

KARACHI:- The Pakistan Sports Board has assured that all the medal winners of Gold Coast Commonwealth Games will receive their due share of cash reward from the PSB as per the decided sports policy. Pakistani athletes won five medals, including a Gold and four Bronze medals in the event. "PSB will pay to all the medal winners as per the cash award policy approved by the government," said Azam Dar, a senior official of Pakistan Sports Board. According to policy, the Gold medalist – wrestler Inam– will receive Rs5m, while four Bronze medalists – wrestlers Tayyab Raza and Mohammad Bilal along with weightlifters Nooh Butt and Talha Talib – will receive one million each.–Agencies