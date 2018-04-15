Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh Assembly on Saturday again adopted the Sindh Universities and Institutes Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2018 with few amendments despite strong protest by the opposition parties. According to passage of the Bill, all powers to control the public sector universities have been delegated to the chief minister of Sindh.

Setting aside all objections raised by Governor Muhammad Zubair and proposals forwarded by the opposition parties, the provincial assembly again adopted the bill to regulate 24 universities of the province.

The opposition members tore copies of the bill and walked out of the house in protest against the passage of the bill.

Leader of the Opposition in provincial assembly Khawaja Izharul Hassan said the bill is against the very spirit of democracy. While rejecting all objections of the opposition parties at the floor of the house, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said, “We do not want interference in the affairs of the universities. Instead, we want to improve the situation.”

The MQM leader Khawaja Izharul Hassan alleged that the government is taking the powers in its hands to provide the guidelines to the universities. Please avoid doing this, he added. He further stated, “Leave these matters at the disposal of the academic council.”