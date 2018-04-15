Share:

OKARA - Police claimed to have arrested seven outlaws including dacoits and moonshiners during raids in different areas of Okara district the other day.

According to police, a raid was conducted near 27/4L village on a tip-off from a police informer and arrested four dacoits including Zain Ali of Muzaffar Colony, Bilal Yousuf of Sams Town, Iqbal Amin of Ibrahim Colony and Ashfaq of Gambar. One of the dacoits namely Imrad alias Goli, resident of Muzaffar Colony managed to escape. Police registered a case against the accused and put them behind bars.

On the other hand, police unearthed a distillery and seized a large quantity of liquor during a raid in Mohlanwali village. The police arrested a suspect identified as Kausar Parveen. She had been running the distillery in the village. Her husband Mumtaz succeeded in fleeing away. Police seized 95 litres of liquor. Besides, Yousuf, resident of A Block was nabbed with 22 litres of liquor; Jamil of 2/1AL village with 454 g of Charas. Cases were registered against them.

POWER PILFERERS BOOKED

Seven power thieves were booked for hurling abuses at Fesco staffers and snatching a cell phone from them. Fesco Basipur sub divisional officer visited Chak Qaim and caught suspects including Nawaz, Allah Ditta and Hakim Ali pilfering power. The power pilferers hurled abuses at Fesco staffers and threatened them with dire consequences as soon as they attempted to disconnect the connection being used for power pilferage. They also snatched a cell phone from them.

In Qila Jawand Singh, four persons including Latif, Irshad, Yasin and Asif Ali were found stealing electricity. Cases were registered against them.