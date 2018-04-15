Share:

KHANEWAL- There is no place in Education Department for those who can’t respect teachers working day and night for the promotion of education in the province. “A procedure will be adopted to restore respect of teachers in the society as well as in the education department.”

This was stated by the School Education Department Secretary Dr Malik Allah Bakhsh during a meeting with a delegation of Punjab Teachers Union (PTU). PTU provincial president Rai Ghulam Mustafa Riaz led the delegation comprised provincial general secretary Ch Arshad Gill, central chairman Taj Haider and other office-bearers.

After the meeting, PTU general secretary Arshad Gill told the media that Dr Malik agreed to give five additional marks to the sons and daughters of teachers in merit lists for new appointments.

He said that primary teachers having masters degree would be appointed on scale 17, adding that benevolent fund which was deducted from their salaries would be spent for the welfare of teachers and their families. Moreover, vacant vacancies of head masters in public schools all over Punjab would be filled within 15 days. The PST teachers upgraded to 14 scales would be awarded two additional increments.

PTU provincial president Ghulam Mustafa Riaz said that he had demanded the secretary education take stern action against the officers found guilty of not implementing promotional packages of teachers. He said that the secretary had accepted his demand and ordered the officers concerned to make a committee for looking into matter and take action against the responsible officers through Peeda Act within 15 days. He said that the secretary education, during the meeting, had also decided to promote SST teachers to the rank of headmasters at schools where posts were vacant.