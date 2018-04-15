Share:

RAHIM YAR KHAN - Three women were scorched when a man hurled acid at his wife and two daughters here on Saturday. Police said the suspect hailing from Rahim Yar Khan after exchange of hot words with family over domestic issues threw acid at his wife and two daughters. As a result, 25 to 50 percent bodies of the three women were scorched and they were shifted to Sheikh Zayed Hospital for treatment. The suspect escaped from the scene after committing the crime. The police after registering a case against the accused started raids for his arrest.