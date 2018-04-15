Share:

OKARA-The defection of some turncoats would have no effect on the PML-N, rather it will strengthen the party further.

PML-N leader Ch Arshad Iqbal stated while talking to journalists here the other day.

He said millions of people of Pakistan stand behind the PML-N and its leader Nawaz Sharif. He said that the masses would reject those who have nothing to do with public welfare and change political loyalties for vested interests.

He said that the turncoats had no future in politics. “Those conspiring to split the party will never succeed in their evil designs,” he maintained.

DIES

Former Okara deputy commissioner Arshad Bhatti died in an accident on GT Road. He was on the way to Multan from Lahore in a car. At 4pm, the car driver lost control over steering. As a result, it skidded off the road and rammed into a tree. Arshad Bhatti sustained critical injuries. He was rushed to hospital but died on the way. The car driver was being treated at Okara Combined Military Hospital.

INDIVIDUAL’S ROLE

UNDERSCORED FOR UPLIFT

Everyone will have to play his role to make Pakistan a prosperous country. Without it, the country will not make progress.

These views were expressed by Parliamentary Secretary for Excise and Taxation MPA Mian Munir during an address to a laptop distribution ceremony here the other day.

He said the agriculture sector need reforms. “It is time to learn from past mistakes to put the country on a path to prosperity,” he added. “Unity is crucial for the purpose,” he pointed out. At the end of the ceremony, agriculture officers were distributed laptops.