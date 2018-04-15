Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan senior bowler Wahab Riaz was dropped out of the 25-members Test Camp for the upcoming tour of Ireland and England but the cricketer still believes that he has been performing well for his side on domestic and international cricket.

“If you look at my performances in domestic cricket or during the last Test match for Pakistan, you will see that I have performed well,” Wahab said while talking to media.

The senior speedster hailed among the fastest bowlers of Pakistan in the current side was of the view that he will continue to perform and was positive to finish off among the top wicket takers for Pakistan.

“As a player, I am doing what needs to be done [to get selected], I am in no position to say anything about it. As a player, my job is to perform. Overall, I have performed in Tests whenever I’ve played and given my best. In terms of the wickets column, I think I will be on the top,” he said.

Speaking about the upcoming tour of England, Wahab said that the series won’t be easy, as Pakistan would miss the services of leg spinner Yasir Shah for the tour, who was dropped after sustaining an injury.

“Tour of England has never been an easy one. Even in previous tour, in the first Test it was Misbah’s hundred that was important and last one we won was due to Younis Khan’s double hundred,” he said. However, he wished the young side best of luck and was hopeful to make a comeback soon. “For the new guys, I wish them all the best and hope they will help Pakistan win… I will keep on trying and hopefully make a comeback,” he said.

Pakistan cricket team is scheduled to play three Test matches during tours of England and Ireland.