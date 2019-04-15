Share:

LAHORE - In a major reshuffle in the provincial bureaucracy, the Punjab Government on Sunday ordered transfers and postings of its administrative secretaries including the secretaries of finance, home, irrigation, agriculture and food departments.

It is the first major change in Punjab bureaucracy after the PTI assumed power in August 2018 and picked a team of bureaucrats to run the province.

According to a notification, Mr Fazeel Asghar, Additional Chief Secretary Home Department has been transferred and repatriated to Establishment Division, Government of Pakistan. He has also been relieved of his duties in Government of the Punjab forthwith.

Mr Shoukat Ali (PAS/BS-21), Secretary, Food Department has been transferred and posted as Secretary Agriculture Department vice Dr Wasif Khurshid (PASIBS-20) who has been transferred. The post of Secretary to Government of the Punjab, Agriculture Department shall remain upgraded from BS-20 to BS-21 as personal to Mr Shoukat Ali (PAS/BS-21) for as long as it is held by him.

Mr Nasim Sadiq (PMS) (ex-PCS)/BS-21), Officer on Special Duty, Services & General Administration Department has been transferred and posted as Secretary Food Department vice Mr Shoukat Ali (PASIBS-21) who has been transferred. The post of Secretary to Government of the Punjab Food Department shall remain upgraded from BS-20 to BS-21 as personal to Mr Nasim Sadiq (PMS (ex PCS) (BS-21) for as long as it is held by him.

14 secretaries reshuffled in one go

Mr Hamed Yaqoob Sheikh (PAS/BS-21), Secretary Finance Department has been transferred and repatriated to Establishment Division. He has also been relieved of his duties in Government of the Punjab forthwith. Mr Sher Alam Mahsud (PASIBS-21), Secretary Excise & Taxation Department has been transferred and repatriated to Establishment Division, Government of Pakistan. He has also been relieved of his duties in Government of the Punjab forthwith.

Dr.Raheel Ahmad Siddiqui PAS/BS-21), Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, Punjab has been transferred and posted as Secretary Finance Department vice Mr Hamed Yaqoob Sheikh who has been transferred. The post of Secretary to Government of the Punjab, Finance Department shall remain upgraded from BS-20 to B5-21 as personal to Dr. Raheal Abmad Siddiqui (PAS/BS-21) for as long as it is held by him.

Dr Muhammad Shoaib Akbar (BS-20), Secretary Coordination to Chief Minister, Punjab shall look after the charge of the post of Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Punjab in addition to his own duties and till the posting of a regular incumbent.

Mr Babar Shafi (PMS (ex-PCS) (BS-21), Secretary Transport Department has been transferred and directed to report to Services & General Administration Department for further orders. Syed Ali Murtaza (PAS/BS-20) Secretary Irrigation Department has been transferred and posted as Additional Chief Secretary (Home) in his own pay & scale, vice Capt (Retd) Fazeel Asghar who has been transferred.

Mr Muhammad Khan Sumbal (PASIBS-20) awaiting posting in Services & General Administration Department has been posted as Secretary Services), S&GAD vice Ahmad Raza Sarvar who has been transferred.

Nabeel Ahmad Awan (PAS/BS-20), awaiting posting in S&GAD has been posted as Secretary E&T Department vice Sher Alam Mahsud who has been transferred. Mr Ahmad Raza Sarwar (PAS/BS-20), Secretary Services, S&GAD has been transferred and repatriated to Establishment Division, Government of Pakistan.

Dr Wasif Khurshid (PAS/ BS-20), Secretary Agriculture Department has been transferred and posted as Secretary Transport Department vice Mr Babar Shafi who has been transferred. Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi (PAS/BS-20) awaiting posting in Services & General Administration Department has been posted as Secretary Irrigation Department vice Syed All Murtaza who has been transferred.