ISLAMABAD : The fashion, textile and oil industries are growing globally and polluting environment, spreading toxins in water and encouraging the use of poisonous chemicals in agriculture, a business leader said on Sunday.

Nowadays, more people buy more clothes due to increased disposable income and they and don’t keep them as long as they used to which is resulting in pollution and other problems, he said.

The textile industry has become the second largest polluter after oil while little has been done to improve it or recycle textile waste, said Mian Shahid.

He said that fashion has become a 3000 billion dollar industry which is two percent of the global GDP. It is producing 100 billion garments annually of which 75 percent are marketed in developed countries.

He noted that three percent of the cultivable land is being used to grow cotton but the ratio of pesticides and insecticide used over the crop is 35 percent.

Mian Shahid who is Chairman of United International Group said it requires twenty thousand liters of water to grow one kg of cotton while the textile industry generates around 25 million tonnes of waste. Fifteen percent of fiber is wasted in the textile mills in which Pakistan’s share stands at 60 million kg, he informed.

He said that seventy percent of the world’s population wear used clothes and 95 percent of textiles can be reused but 99 percent is used for landfills.