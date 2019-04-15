Share:

QUETTA - The Balochistan government has apparently failed to control the spread of dengue virus as 285 new cases emerged in Turbat city of the province in last two weeks.

According to District Health Officer (DHO), overall 528 cases have been reported in the last three and a half months. The situation could be worsened after a new spell of rain in many parts of Balochistan, which increases outbreak of the mosquito-borne single positive-stranded RNA virus.

On March 24, dengue outbreak had reportedly widened in Kech district of Balochistan as more than 150 cases have been reported in the area from January.

According to DHO Turbat, at least 150 cases of the dengue fever were reported since January in Kech. The DHO further added that efforts were underway to control over the increasing dengue virus in the Kech district. Dengue fever is a viral disease transmitted by mosquitoes. It starts out as intermittent fevers that graduate to thrombocytosis when untreated, sometimes leading to death. It affects millions of children and adults worldwide. The World Health Organization reports that even today, there is no definitive medical cure for the disease, but early detection is key to effective treatment.