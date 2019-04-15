Share:

FAISALABAD - Eight members of a family were hospitalised after taking toxic Biryani in the area of Jhang Bazaar police station.

Police said on Sunday that a family prepared Biryani at home in Gulistan Colony but it tainted due to unknown reason.

After consuming rice, the condition of Khadim Hussain, his three sons Zain, Bilal and Ali, Tahir, Jahangir, Waqas and Nasir deteriorated after vomiting.

They were shifted to Allied Hospital where their condition was stated to be out of danger.