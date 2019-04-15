Share:

Accountability Court (AC) has adjourned the proceedings for indicting former Prime Minister (PM) Raja Pervez Ashraf till April 29 in rental power reference due to his non-presence in the court.

AC Islamabad judge Muhammad Arshid Malik took up the hearing of the rental power reference on Monday.

The accused NA Zubairi and Ghulam Mustafa appeared in the court, however, former PM Raja Pervez Ashraf and former secretary Shahid Rafi did not appear. Therefore, they could not be indicted.

The court has summoned all accused on April 29 to indict them.