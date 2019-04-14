Share:

ISLAMABAD-Allama Iqbal Open University announced schedule for conducting entry tests/interviews for admission in BS/MSc and PhD (Statistics) programs Spring 2019 on April 18 and 23, respectively. As per the announcement, interviews for admission in MSc (Statistics) program will be held on April 18 at 9 am while interviews for admission in BS program will be held at 11 am at the same date, said a news release.

Entry test for admission in PhD (Statistics) will be held on April 23 at 9 am. The result of successful candidates will be displayed the same day and interview of the successful candidates will also be held on April 23.