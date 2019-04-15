Share:

LAHORE - Pak-Mexican pair of Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and Santiago Gonzalez stunned all-time greatest doubles team of Bryan Brothers (Bob Bryan and Mike Bryan) in the ATP Houston Championship semifinal.

According to Aisam’s father Ehtesham Qureshi here on Sunday, Aisam/Gonzalez outplayed Bryan brothers, who were eyeing on the 7th Houston trophy, in front of a large home crowd with a score of 6-4, 6-2. The Pak-Mexican pair played superb tennis against top seed doubles pair and tamed them in straight sets.

After facing tough resistance from the American pair, Aisam/Gonzalez won the first set 6-4. But they played very well in the second set and didn’t allow their opponents to play freely. They just conceded two points to claim the second set 6-2, thus registered an upset victory against the Bryan brothers. Now the Pak-Mexican pair will take on British brothers team Neal Skupski and Ken Skupski in the final.

Aisam and Santiago have reached their second final together, after a runner-up finish at February’s New York Open. Aisam Qureshi, from Pakistan, has won 16 career titles with nine partners, and is contesting his 36th career final while Santiago Gonzalez, from Mexico, has won 12 titles with five partners, and is contesting his 24th career final. Gonzalez was awarded the Langston Sportsmanship Trophy on Saturday.

Meanwhile in the men’s singles, Chilean Christian Garin powered past eighth seed Sam Querrey to make his second ATP Tour final at the US Men’s Clay Court Championship in Houston. Garin, who beat Querrey 7-6(2) 6-2, will play Casper Ruud in Sunday’s final after the Norwegian defeated Colombian qualifier Daniel Elahi Galan 7-5 6-2.

Querrey was the last remaining seed but the American could not hold off Garin in the first set and was overwhelmed in the second. The 22-year-old Chilean was two points from losing the opening set at 5-6, but held serve and cruised through the tiebreak. Garin remained dominant on serve in the second set, winning 16 of 19 service points as Querrey’s forehand failed him.

“The conditions today were slow and windy, which is really good for me,” Garin told reporters. “I was really focused in the second set and I think he was a bit tired in the end, but I’m playing really well.” The Chilean made his first ATP Tour final last month at the Brasil Open and is projected to move inside the top 50 if he wins on Sunday.

Galan came into his semi having just wrapped up his rain-delayed quarter-final against Jordan Thompson. The match resumed in the third set and Galan got the better of the seventh-seeded Australian to win 6-1, 4-6, 6-4. He then got off to a fast start against Ruud, who needed a medical timeout after three games to work on his neck. But Ruud rebounded by winning 11 of the last 13 games, breaking Galan four times en route to the win and sealing his spot in the final.