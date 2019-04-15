Share:

KATHMANDU - At least two people were killed after an aircraft of Summit Air collided with a helicopter at Lukla Airport in Nepal on Sunday morning, according to local authorities. Locals said a Summit Air plane with call sign 9N-AMH collided with a helicopter of Manang Air, which was parked within the airport premise. “At least two persons have been dead, while few others are injured,” local media reported. It has been reported that the Summir Air plane was en route to Kathmandu from Lukla. The detail of casualties has yet to be ascertained. Lukla airport is the nearest airport to the world’s highest peak Mount Qomolangma, while April-May is the peak climbing season in the Himalayan country.