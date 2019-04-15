Share:

QUETTA - At least four persons, including three minors, died in Pishin District of Balochistan as flash flood swept away a car, officials said Sunday. Another man was killed in a flash flood due to heavy downpour in Bolan District.

A flash flood entered Balochistan after wreaking havoc in Iran where more than 70 people have been killed so far.

According to Levies officials, the flood in Khanai Baba River hit the car of Abdul Noman and his family who were on their way to attend a wedding in Khanozai, and swept it away in its strong currents.

Abdul Noman and his grandchildren Ubaid Khan, Saraun Khan and Saffan Khan were all in the car when floodwater swept them away. A woman nearby was injured but saved by rescuers. The woman who was saved was shifted to a hospital and was being tended to.

MORE RAINS FORECAST

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), widespread dust-thunderstorm/rain is expected in Makran, Kalat divisions and at scattered places in Quetta, Zhob, Sibbi, Nasirabad, DG Khan, DI Khan, Kohat, Bannu, Malakand and Multan.

4 of a family swept away in Pishin

Moderate to isolated heavy downpour is expected in Makran, Zhob and Quetta divisions. Hailstorm is expected at a few places during this period.

The Meteorological Department and Balochistan Disaster Management Authority forecast storms and heavy rains and said it was expected to stay for a couple of days. The canals and rivulets in the province are expected to overflow and, thus, warnings have been issued.

CALL FOR IMPOSING SECTION 144

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority has issued an alert and wrote to the deputy commissioners of all districts, advising imposition of Section 144 at all picnic points. Moreover, the Gwadar district administration, in light of extreme rains, has urged fishermen to stay out of the sea for at least two days.

DEVASTATION IN IRAN

In Iran, floods killed 76 people and caused damage worth more than $2.2 billion in recent weeks, officials said on Sunday, with warnings still in place for large swathes of the country.

“With the death of five people in Khuzestan province and another person in Ilam province, death toll has now reached 76 since March 19,” according to a statement published online by the coroner’s office.