KARACHI - A four-year BEd (Hons) programme has been initiated for the daughters of police officials, said Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Syed Kaleem Imam.

Speaking at a ceremony here, he said that 80 seats have been reserved for the daughters of the police personnel in the BEd programme, according to a statement issued here on Sunday.

He thanked singer and social worker Shehzad Roy and social welfare organisation ‘Durbeen’ and its team, especially Chief Executive Officer Ms Salma, for formulating the educational programme and designating 80 seats’ quota for policemen’s daughters.

He said this step would undoubtedly offer employment opportunities to the daughters of police personnel in both public and private organisations. The IGP praised services of Sindh AIG (Welfare) Dr Rizwan Ahmed for the welfare of police officials and their families. Dr Kaleem Imam emphasised that welfare of police officials and their families is top priority of the Sindh Police. He spoke about various steps being taken for health and education facilities for children of the police officials. He also spoke about agreements with city’s reputable schools for the children of martyred and in-service police personnel.

He said a separate desk has been set up to facilitate police officials and their families in medical treatment at government and private hospitals. He also talked about different agreements with non-governmental organisations for imparting vocational training to educated widows of police officials.

DIG (Finance) Zulfiqar Larek, DIG (Admin) Karachi and AIG Welfare Dr Rizwan Ahmed Khan also spoke.

