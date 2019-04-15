Share:

LAHORE - The Indian ruling Party Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) leader Raja Singh Lodh has copied an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) song to gain popularity in polls.

Singh Lodh is a member of the Telangana Legislative Assembly representing the Goshamahal assembly constituency in Hyderabad.

On April 12, Raja Singh took to twitter to announce a new song, which he dedicated to the Indian armed forces. He even posted a preview of his song.

But the song was a clear copy of an ISPR song released this past March 23 for Pakistan Day, which was written by Sahir Ali Bagga.

Singh is being trolled after the copy by Pakistani and Indian twitter users.

“Hindutva Gang’s Hederabadi Bigot Raja Singh sings a song ‘Hindustan Zindabad’ which is a blind copy of Pakistan Army’s theme song ‘Pakistan Zindabad,’ wrote political commentator Ashok Swain while commenting on the song.

In his next tweet, Swain posted the original song of Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan Army.

DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor in his tweet said, “Glad that you copied. But copy to speak the truth as well.” Ghafoor’s “speak the truth” remark is in reference to Pakistan’s continued rejection of the Indian narrative that the Indian Air Force had downed a Pakistani F-16 fighter jet during a dogfight in February at the Line of Control in Kashmir.

Islamabad’s account of the escalation has been supported by international media reports, with US-based Foreign Policy magazine citing unnamed US defence officials to contradict the Indian claim.

Reacting to Raja Singh’s video, anchorperson Fe’reeha Idrees wondered why the BJP lawmaker could not come up with “something more original” despite the presence of a huge music industry in India.

Senior journalist Hamid Mir said the BJP lawmaker’s song was “not [a] copy but theft” and termed Singh’s rendition as “unimpressive”.

Singh is not new to controversies. The BJP lawmaker was previously booked by police in several cases including for delivering hate speech and assaulting an on-duty police constable.

He has also made headlines last year for declaring that he would shoot Bangladeshis living illegally in India’s Assam state if they did not leave. He also appreciated Dalits being beaten by vigilantes in Gujarat in a publicly shared video.