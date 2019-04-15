Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the sustainable development of every city of Punjab is my aim, which will be fulfilled and we will bring the backward areas at par with the developed ones. The cities which were ignored in the past will be provided with exemplary development funds, he vowed.

CM Buzdar shared these thoughts while talking to different delegations who called on him here on Sunday at Chief Minister Office. He further added that fate of every city would be changed to better in new Pakistan.

He said: “In the past, development resources were spent on only few cities and national interests were not prioritised. The rulers of past made many cities of Punjab deprived under their special agenda and it was due to their wrong policies that the problems of common man kept on increasing.”

The chief minister said that his government set a comprehensive strategy for the equality of every region in the coming year’s budget, which would provide proportional resources for the development of every city and every town in Punjab.

He said that the foundation of new Pakistan under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan had been laid. A common man will stand confidently in new Pakistan as we are of the mind that let our work speak by itself, he added. He said that the era of plunder and looting national resources had been passed as we considered ourselves guardians of these national resources.

“It has already been proven that these national resources were plundered ruthlessly in past to full their own pockets. Prime Minister Imran Khan has exposed big idols of corruption. Our goal is to serve the people and we have no other agenda. He said that New Pakistan is based on new ideas and new emotions and we won’t allow anybody to hinder the voyage of development. Our vision is to eliminate the difference between the poor and rich. Positive strategy is being underway to improve the living standard of poor people,” he added.

The CM further shared that the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has brought the agenda of change and we will give it real meanings by changing the fate of Pakistani people. The CM said that policies in past were made only to facilitate the elites as a result a special class became rich and the common man became poor. There is no room for this cruel system in New Pakistan. We are trying to provide common man with those facilities which are his right, he shared.

BUZDAR TAKES NOTICE OF STUDENT’S RAPE IN LAYYAH

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the rape of a student in police station in Fatehpur and sought a report from the Layyah district police officer.

He directed the authorities to take action against the culprits and provide justice to the victims.

Later on, the police registered a case and arrested the accused.