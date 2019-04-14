Share:

It is a bitter reality of our country that we have educational institutes supplying harmful products to the students. The fact of the matter is cigarette Alcohol, carbonated drinks, and even drugs are readily available on campus. It is a fact that educational authorities have to understand these products are harmful to our youth. Recently the Balochistan government has banned carbonated drinks in educational institutes, declaring them harmful for health. In the footsteps of the Balochistan government, a nationwide implemented should be implemented.

AISHA ARIF,

Karachi, March 25.