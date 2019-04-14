Share:

ISLAMABAD - Preparations of the forthcoming festival of Easter are gaining momentum in twin cities as the Christian community living across the country is preparing to celebrate their festival with religious fervour.

The Christian community living in Rawalpindi and Islamabad will celebrate their festival of Easter on April 21 with zeal. Easter sunrise will start the celebrations in the areas where Christians live in large number while the Churches will hold religious rituals and traditional festivity. On Easter Sunday, Christians celebrate resurrection of Jesus Christ. It is known as the most well-attended Sunday service of the year for Christians as they believe that Jesus came back to life, or was raised from the dead, three days after his death on the cross.

As part of the Easter season, the death of Jesus Christ by crucifixion is commemorated on Good Friday, always the Friday just before Easter.