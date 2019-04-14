Share:

I would like to draw the attention of educational authorities towards the injustice done to the students of University of Turbat (UoT). The third paper results of my hardworking cousin’s shocked me that he failed. The most shocking aspect is that when he asked for the paper. The professor demanded one thousand rupees. Only then, he will have a glance on his paper.

Every University returns back examination papers without charging a single rupee. Turbat University on the other hand is demanding money for giving papers, however, for a semester; they charge more than 10 thousand, is not that enough? It is my humble request to the provincial govt of Balochistan to take some serious actions against these kinds of professors. After all, it is about the future of students.

ADNAN MAQSOOD,

Turbat, March 26.