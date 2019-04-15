Share:

Washington - The battle is on. Walt Disney Co. is bringing its biggest weapons to a new streaming service, including “Star Wars” and Marvel superheroes, in what is expected to be bruising war with Netflix and others for television dominance.The media-entertainment colossus announced its Disney+ streaming service would launch in November in the United States and gradually expand internationally. The new service’s subscriptions are due to start at $6.99 per month -- less than streaming leader Netflix’s most basic $8.99 plan.