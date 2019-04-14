Share:

Drug addiction is becoming a major problem among teenagers. The problem among children and youth arises because of a perception that they seem to harbor the notion of their inadequacy to measure up to their expectations of their elders

Nowadays it has become fashionable for the actors and singers to include tales of drugs addiction in their music. Therefore, instead of spreading good values in the youth, the entertainment industry is responsible for propagating the use of drugs. The students and teenagers have become the target of major drug peddlers. These peddlers selling drugs because of their own interest and they do not have any concern with their lives. The students that take to drugs are more likely to commit suicide because of the harmful effects of drugs. Misinformation about drugs is another reason for these deaths as the addict or user may take the drugs in wrong doses, which can then lead to fatality. Drugs addiction among the youth is killing them morally and socially, psychologically, and even physically and it is very dangerous for our society

It is the need of the hour to introspect and prevent drug usage. The responsibility lie with the state as well all relevant stakeholders. For a decrease in drug abuse to be sustained government, parents, schools and media must all contribute.

When enough of us care to change what goes on in our homes, schools, and offices an overpowering commitment will take hold. Our children and this country’s future will be the better for it.

ZIMAL GULRAIZ,

Karachi, March 26.