Multan - Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Sunday said it does not matter whether it is Finance Minister Asad Umar or someone else, the situation cannot be improved by finger snapping.

Talking to reporters during his visit to NA-157 constituency of Multan, Qureshi said former finance minister Ishaq Dar had created artificial stability in dollar price. He advised the opposition to wait for five years and said derailing the government is not the solution.

The foreign minister said the government is committed to rooting out the menace of terrorism from the country.

“Innocent people were killed in Quetta. We have to see if sectarianism was the reason behind the incident or it was work of some foreign powers,” the foreign minister said.

However, he said they will not point fingers at anyone without conducting a proper investigation, like India did in the aftermath of Pulwama incident.

He said previous governments did not implement the National Action Plan (NAP) properly to eradicate terrorism. However, he said, the incumbent government would implement the NAP in letter and spirit and is in touch with the opposition in this regard.

FM Qureshi said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is heading in the right direction in line with its manifesto and it would successfully complete its constitutional term in power.

He said the journey of change has begun in the country as looters are being held accountable, adding that foreign economic diplomacy has also been initiated.

“China, Japan and Iran are the tree important countries. Pakistan is going to hold dialogues with them in next few days,” he added.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi told that Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Iran and China. He said the premier will attend Belt and Road Forum opening as a chief guest.

The forum will be held in China and PM Imran will address it as well. He said Imran Khan will hold important meetings with the high leadership of China.

The foreign minister said foreign missions will pave the way for bringing foreign investment in the country.

He said the provision of health cards, construction of shelter homes, low cost houses, and PM citizens’ portal for complaints and some other initiatives are proof of Imran Khan’s pro-people vision.

Responding to a question, the minister said the danger of attack from India still exists and we must remain vigilant till the holding of general elections in that country on 19th of next month.

He said the government will look into the recent incident of terrorism in Quetta to determine whether there was any involvement of external hand in this coward act.

About Afghanistan, he said Pakistan is assisting the process of dialogue between the United States and Taliban for lasting peace and stability in the region. He said the US and Taliban are expected to meet again tomorrow.

The minister said Pakistan has no intention to interfere in internal affairs of Afghanistan and wants the peace process to go ahead.

“We are not interfering in the internal matters of Afghanistan. The next meeting is in Doha and we hope it will bring results,” he added.