Information Minister Fawad Chaudhary on Monday has rejected reports about cabinet reshuffle saying there is no truth in them.
In a tweet he said discretionary powers rest with the Prime Minister Imran Khan to make any change in the cabinet, and the media should act responsibly on the matter.
Fawad Chaudhary said Pakistan is passing through an important phase and such sort of speculations are not in the interest of the country.
حکومتی وزراء کے قلمدان تبدیل کئے جانے کے حوالے سے خبروں میں کوئ صداقت نہیں، وزراء کی تبدیلی وزیر اعظم کا صوابدیدی اختیار ہے میڈیا اس ضمن میں ذمہ داری کا مظاہرہ کرے۔ اس وقت پاکستان اہم مرحلے سے گزر رہا ہے اور اس نوعیت کی قیاس آرائیوں سے ہیجان جنم لیتا ہے، جو ملک کے مفاد میں نہیں— Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) April 15, 2019