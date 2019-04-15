Share:

LAHORE - Cholistan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (CUVAS) at Bahawalpur started classes of first session of April, 2019 consisting of 400 students. As many as 100 qualified teachers including 70 PhD have been engaged to teach the students. Around four sessions of training of its staff were completed before the start of this session.

This was stated by Vice Chancellor UVAS Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha, who has additional charge of VC of the Cholistan University as well, while talking to APP, here on Sunday.

Giving details about the first session of degree and diplomas programmes, he said that four four-year degree and two two-year diploma programmes had been started in the first session. The degree programmes also included Poultry Production, Food Technology, Zoology and Applied Micro-biology while diploma in Poultry Science and Artificial Insemination.