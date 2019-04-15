Share:

Foreign Office has released details of six Pakistanis, including four members of a family, who were killed in a fire incident in Al Ain on Friday.

Muhammad Farouq, Omer Farouq and Khurram Farouq from Kohat, Khayal Afzal from Orakzai Agency, Eid Nawaz Khan from FR Peshawar and Ali Haider from Bannu. Another Pakistani named Mohammad Raheem sustained injuries due to the fire.

The Embassy of Pakistan in Abu Dhabi has been in constant contact with the survivors and relatives of the deceased, both in UAE and Pakistan.