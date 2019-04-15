Share:

Punjab Minister for Social Welfare and Bait Ul Maal Punjab Muhammad Ajmal Cheema has said that serving poor and needy people is our duty which should be performed honestly.

In a statement issued here on Monday, Ajmal Cheema said that all possible steps are being taken to provide basic life amenities to the citizens especially the poor and needy people.

He said that the incumbent government has paid special attention over welfare projects whereas construction of five "PANAAGAHS" is a proof of it.

The Provincial Minister said that the construction work of four out of five buildings of these shelter homes has been completed while the remaining would be completed in May. He told that when he taken his charge, the welfare institutes working under Social Welfare Complex were in a very deteriorating condition. Around 10 million rupees have been spent for repairing them.

Ajmal Cheema told that only 100 rupees per person had been allocated since many years for the dietary need of the residents of Social Welfare institutes while hundred percent increase has been made in it so that better food could be provided to the poor residents.

He said that an effective monitoring system to keep check over the attendance of employees has been introduced.