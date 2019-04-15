Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will announce today its verdict reserved in a petition challenging the appointment of Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani as acting president in the absence of President of Pakistan.

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Aamer Farooq will announce the judgement in this petition, which he had reserved after hearing arguments from both the sides in this matter.

Previously, deputy attorney general Raja Khalid Mahmood appeared before the court and opposed the petition saying that there is no mentioning of qualification in the Constitution for appointment of acting president.

He said the petitioner filed this petition with malafide intention and Balochistan High Court (BHC) had already given verdict in this connection.

Advocate Afzal Khan Shinwari filed the petition through his counsel Iftikhar Bashir Advocate saying that Sanjrani cannot become the acting president of Pakistani because he does not meet the requirements set by the Constitution.

He adopted in his petition that according to Article 49 of the Constitution, the Senate chairman becomes acting president in the absence of the head of state, however, Article 41 states that the individual needs to be more than 45 years of age.

The petitioner stated that Sanjrani, born in 1978 is 40 years old, and does not fulfil the basic requirement. “Sanjrani is therefore not qualified to hold the office of the president even in the acting capacity,” contended Shinwari.

He further said that on May 15, President of Pakistan departed to perform Umrah and in his absence, Sanjrani took the seat as acting president until his return.