ISLAMABAD : The escalating inflation across the country has become a huge obstacle in obtaining a standard of living for the lower class. Price-hike on several goods, vegetables and fruits has made lives of the public worrisome, with a single bread (naan) being sold for Rs12 in numerous cities.

At present, vegetable Okra is being sold at Rs200/kg, tomatoes at Rs100/kg and onion at Rs50/kg.

Other than that, the price of courgette/zucchini was seen going up by Rs40 to reach Rs120/kg and capsicum is being sold at Rs200/kg after being increased by alarming Rs80.

According to Statistics Institutions, the inflation rate increased to 9.41% in the last month of March.